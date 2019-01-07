Media player
Golden Globes: 'I'm thrilled for Olivia'
It was an excellent night for British stars at the 76th Golden Globes awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
One of the winners was Olivia Colman, who took home the best actress in a comedy/musical for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite.
Lee Magiday is one of the producers on the film. She explained to Radio 4's World at One that one of her colleagues, Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, was instrumental in casting Olivia in the leading role.
07 Jan 2019
