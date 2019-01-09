Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Sound of 2019: Grace Carter
Grace Carter has come third in the BBC's Sound of 2019 poll.
The 21-year-old from Brighton reveals what and who inspires her music and what she wants to achieve in the coming year.
-
09 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window