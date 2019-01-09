The 20-year-old singing from the heart
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grace Carter is number 3 in the BBC Sound of 2019 poll

Grace Carter has come third in the BBC Sound of 2019 poll. The 20-year-old from Brighton reveals what and who inspires her music.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Jan 2019