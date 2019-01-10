The dwindling power of movie stars

Media player
Why star power is dwindling in the movie industry
Twenty years ago, larger-than-life movie stars like Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts could guarantee a strong opening weekend box office for any film they were starring in.
That is no longer the case. Very few stars have box office clout of that order. Talking Movies’ Tom Brook has been looking at how star power has been dwindling during the two decades the programme has been on the air.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
10 Jan 2019
