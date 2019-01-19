Meet the masters behind the Avenue Q puppets

Video

Avenue Q puppet coach Nigel Plaskitt is training young actors to bring puppets to life.

He has over 40 years experience in the business, having worked with Jim Henson Productions on Muppet movies, Labyrinth, Spitting Image and even helped Monkey make a cup of tea in the PG Tips adverts.

Now he is giving the next generation of puppeteers some top tips.

BBC News went to meet him, actress Cecily Redman and some furry friends during rehearsals for the UK tour.

Video journalist: Sophie van Brugen. Producer: Claudia Redmond.