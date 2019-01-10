'Mum said I would be in prison or big'

Media player
BBC Music Sound Of list: Octavian 2019's winner
Genre-defying musician Octavian has won this year's BBC Music Sound Of poll.
Having left home at 14, Octavian went to the famous Brit School (like former Sound Of winner Adele) before dropping out.
He's experienced periods of homelessness and poverty, but reckons those spells motivated him to make it "big".
Video journalist: Alex Stanger
