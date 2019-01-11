Zoe Ball on Breakfast Show first song

Media player
Zoe Ball on choosing her first song for Radio 2 Breakfast Show
New Radio 2 Breakfast Show presenter Zoe Ball has revealed how she chose what will be her very first song as she begins her new role next week.
Ball replaced Chris Evans after he announced he would be leaving to host the breakfast programme on Virgin Radio.
Speaking on BBC One's The One Show, she told viewers her famous guest line-up included stars such as Saoirse Ronan and Hugh Jackman.
Ball's first Radio 2 Breakfast Show will be on 14 January.
11 Jan 2019
