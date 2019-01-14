Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zoe Ball starts her role as BBC Radio 2's Breakfast presenter.
She is BBC Radio 2's first female weekday breakfast host.
She began Monday's show with the words: "Hello, my name is Zoe. How's your belly off for spots? Good morning Radio 2 superstar listeners, here we go."
14 Jan 2019
