Gaga gets emotional at award win

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Critics Choice Awards: Lady Gaga and Glenn Close share best actress
An emotional Lady Gaga shared best actor award with Glenn Close.
-
14 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-46862986/critics-choice-awards-lady-gaga-and-glenn-close-share-best-actressRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window