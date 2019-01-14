Gaga can't hold back the tears
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lady Gaga's emotional award win

Lady Gaga gets emotional as she and Glenn Close both picked up Best Actress awards at the Critics Choice ceremony.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Jan 2019