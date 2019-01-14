Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zoe Ball reflects on her first BBC Radio 2 breakfast show
Zoe Ball reflects on her first Radio 2 breakfast show, which she presented on Monday morning
-
14 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-46862992/zoe-ball-reflects-on-her-first-bbc-radio-2-breakfast-showRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window