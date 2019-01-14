Jonathan Coe on the 'gender revolution'

Video

Novelist Jonathan Coe has been listening to and writing compelling fiction about the UK for decades. He writes state of the nation books chronicling our contemporary concerns.

His latest work, Middle England, touches on Brexit - but also on recent debates around gender and rights. Here, he tells Stephen Sackur that - like Brexit - gender is an issue with a big divide between generations.

Coe says the tenor of the discussion now means he’s had to think - and write - about this topic much more carefully than before, but that doesn’t necessarily stifle his creativity.

