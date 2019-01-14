Bros to play comeback show after viral doc

Media player
Bros to play comeback show after documentary goes viral
Bros have announced they will be performing a comeback show in London after their documentary went viral.
Bros: After The Screaming Stops aired on BBC Four in December and drew comparisons to mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap.
You can watch the whole film on BBC iPlayer.
14 Jan 2019
