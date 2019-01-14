Media player
Sara Cox starts her new Radio 2 show
The former Radio 1 host has begun her new job as host of the drivetime show on Radio 2.
She started on the same day that Zoe Ball became Radio 2's first female weekday breakfast host.
14 Jan 2019
