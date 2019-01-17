Media player
How globalisation has affected Hollywood
Hollywood is becoming increasingly reliant on foreign ticket sales for its revenue.
Twenty years ago the big studios got an estimated 30% of their revenue from the international market. That figure has now risen to about 70%.
Talking Movies’ Emma Jones reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.
17 Jan 2019
