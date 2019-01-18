Chalamet: 'there is an addiction crisis'

Media player
Timothee Chalamet stars in Beautiful Boy, the real life story of a teen's drug addiction
Beautiful Boy is the true life story of Nic Sheff and his battle with substance abuse.
Timothee Chalamet, who was nominated for an Oscar last year for his role in Call Me By Your Name, plays Nic.
He spoke to Lizo Mzimba.
18 Jan 2019
