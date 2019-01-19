What makes a dystopian novel?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What makes a dystopian novel?

There's a new book out called The Wall by John Lanchester, a dystopian novel set in the near-ish future.

But what makes a dystopian novel? And why are we so fascinated with them?

The BBC's Arts editor Will Gompertz explains.

Produced by Emily Wolstencroft and Claudia Redmond.

  • 19 Jan 2019
Go to next video: Tina Turner: 'Once you leave, don't go back'