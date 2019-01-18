Ant returns to work with Dec

Video

Ten months after his arrest for drink driving, Ant McPartlin has joined TV partner Declan Donnelly at the auditions for ITV's Britain’s Got Talent.

They posted a picture of themselves on their first day working together for almost a year.

It seemed to be a selfie taken in a car en route to the London Palladium, where the pair are hosting auditions for the new series.

"Audition day 1. The boys are back in town!" read the accompanying message.

It is Ant McPartlin's first day on the job since his arrest and conviction for drink driving last spring, after which he took time off to go to rehab.

Ant, 43, was involved in a three-car collision in south-west London on 18 March last year.