Windsor Davies in It Ain't Half Hot Mum

Actor and star of It Ain't Half Hot Mum, Windsor Davies, has died.

Davies, 88, who was best known as the sergeant major in the 1970s BBC TV series, died on Thursday, his family said.

  • 19 Jan 2019