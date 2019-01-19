Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Windsor Davies in It Ain't Half Hot Mum
Actor and star of It Ain't Half Hot Mum, Windsor Davies, has died.
Davies, 88, who was best known as the sergeant major in the 1970s BBC TV series, died on Thursday, his family said.
19 Jan 2019
