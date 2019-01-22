Media player
Lorraine Kelly: I'm training to go into space!
2019 is going to be a big year for Lorraine Kelly.
This month marks her 35th anniversary working in television and she will celebrate her 60th birthday at the end of the year.
The TV presenter hosts Lorraine on ITV on weekdays.
Watch the video to see Lorraine pick out the best moments from her career, and explain why she is off to Florida for astronaut training!
You can listen to Lorraine Kelly's Woman's Hour interview via the Woman's Hour website.
22 Jan 2019
