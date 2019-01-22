'I'm absolutely overwhelmed by Oscar nomination'
Actor Richard E Grant received his first-ever Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in the film "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

The "Withnail and I" actor told the BBC the nomination was "beyond anything I could have ever hoped or dreamt or imagined."

