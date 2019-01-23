Ant 'genuinely shocked' by NTA win

Video

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were named as best presenters for the 18th time at the National Television Awards.

The award came as a surprise for the pair, who appeared on a live feed from the Britain's Got Talent auditions. Ant paid tribute to Dec, saying this year's win was down to him.

Ant was convicted of drink driving in April 2018 and cancelled a number of TV commitments as a result, including the Britain's Got Talent live shows and I'm A Celebrity.