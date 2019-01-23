dodie: 'There's an underlying feeling of shame'
Video

Dodie: 'There's an underlying feeling of shame'

Singer and YouTuber Dodie talks to 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake about songwriting, sexuality and putting up boundaries.

Download the whole interview on the Headliners podcast.

  • 23 Jan 2019
