Plays that will (probably) make you faint

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Gompertz guide to... gruesome theatre
Sold-out new play When We Have Sufficiently Tortured Each Other has one very long title and one tall reputation: a woman fainted while watching it.
But plays that push the gruesome envelope have a long, dark history as the BBC's Arts editor, Will Gompertz, explains.
Produced by Tobias Chapple and Lucy Green
-
26 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window