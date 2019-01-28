Chadwick Boseman 'we had something special'
SAG awards 2019: Black Panther wins top prize

Superhero film Black Panther has won the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild awards.

Lead actor Chadwick Boseman used his victory speech to focus on what it means to be "young, gifted and black" in Hollywood.

