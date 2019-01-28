Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Game of Thrones star Laura Pradelska on anti-Semitic abuse
Game of Thrones star Laura Pradelska has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she has disabled comments on her Instagram account because of the anti-Semitic abuse she's received.
The actress, who played Quaithe in the TV series, said: “You would be amazed at some of the comments I get.”
Speaking to Emma Barnett, she said that many of the comments relate to her Jewish heritage, and that turned them off, "simply because my skin wasn't thick enough to take it".
-
28 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-47032470/game-of-thrones-star-laura-pradelska-on-anti-semitic-abuseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window