Game of Thrones star Laura Pradelska has told BBC Radio 5 Live that she has disabled comments on her Instagram account because of the anti-Semitic abuse she's received.

The actress, who played Quaithe in the TV series, said: “You would be amazed at some of the comments I get.”

Speaking to Emma Barnett, she said that many of the comments relate to her Jewish heritage, and that turned them off, "simply because my skin wasn't thick enough to take it".