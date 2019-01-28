Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clegg: Facebook to do 'whatever it takes' to make platform safer
Facebook's new global affairs chief, Sir Nick Clegg, has addressed concerns about self-harm images the BBC found on the firm's photo-sharing platform Instagram.
He said that the platform was determined to become safer for vulnerable people, while still allowing others to issue a plea for help.
The former UK deputy PM also said Facebook had "much, much better control to stop foreign interference in elections".
-
28 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-47034867/clegg-facebook-to-do-whatever-it-takes-to-make-platform-saferRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window