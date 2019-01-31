Director Pawlikowski on film Cold War
Director Pawel Pawlikowski on love story Cold War

Cold War is a turbulent love story between Wiktor, a pianist and conductor and Zula, a singer and dancer.

Filmed in black and white, the action spans a 15 year period during the Cold War era.

Directed by Pawel Pawlikowski the Polish film has emerged as Academy Awards contender after earning three Oscar nominations.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

