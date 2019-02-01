Seamus Heaney's widow reads love poem
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Irish poet Seamus Heaney's widow reads love poem

The widow of Irish poet Seamus Heaney read a poem he wrote for her and St Brigid, one of the patron saints of Ireland.

On St Brigid's Day, Marie Heaney, and daughter Catherine, spoke about his love of women and poetry on the Today programme.

Seamus Heaney won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1995 and died in 2013.

  • 01 Feb 2019
Go to next video: 'Heaney allowed people in' - Muldoon