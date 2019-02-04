What we don't know about 21 Savage
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What we don't know about 21 Savage

Confused about how an Atlanta-based rapper could actually be from the UK? So are we.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 04 Feb 2019