Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir Paul McCartney adds gold Blue Peter badge to awards haul
-
05 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-47128584/sir-paul-mccartney-adds-gold-blue-peter-badge-to-awards-haulRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window