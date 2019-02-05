'How I reacted to Liam Neeson comments'

Video

Liam Neeson has sparked a race row after making comments about once wanting to kill a black person.

He says he walked the streets with a weapon, hoping to kill someone as revenge after someone close to him was raped by a black man.

The journalist who interviewed him, The Independent's Clemence Michallon, tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme how she reacted.

The BBC has contacted Liam Neeson's representatives for comment.

