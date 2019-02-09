How do you get a dragon off the page?
Gruffalo artist Axel Scheffler's Zog transformed for the stage

The world-famous book Zog, by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler is being brought to life on stage for the first time, much to the delight of pre-schoolers.

Scheffler told BBC News how the characters were lifted from page to stage.

