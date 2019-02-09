How do you get a dragon off the page?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gruffalo artist Axel Scheffler's Zog transformed for the stage
The world-famous book Zog, by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler is being brought to life on stage for the first time, much to the delight of pre-schoolers.
Scheffler told BBC News how the characters were lifted from page to stage.
Video Journalist Sophie van Brugen.
-
09 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-47175771/gruffalo-artist-axel-scheffler-s-zog-transformed-for-the-stageRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window