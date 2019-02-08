Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eurovision Song Contest: What's the best way to pick UK contestant?
As Britain picks its Eurovision entry, is there a winning formula? Are experts better than the public at picking potential winners?
Here's a look back at previous success stories - and flops.
-
08 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-47177033/eurovision-song-contest-what-s-the-best-way-to-pick-uk-contestantRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window