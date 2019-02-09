The Gompertz guide to... Jeff Koons
Works by renowned artist Jeff Koons have gone on display in the UK for the first time.

He hopes it will create a "dialogue" with visitors to the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford. But it's not the first time the US artist has got people talking.

The BBCs Arts Correspondent Will Gompertz explains his controversial works.

Produced by Phoebe Frieze

