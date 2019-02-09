Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Gompertz guide to... Jeff Koons
Works by renowned artist Jeff Koons have gone on display in the UK for the first time.
He hopes it will create a "dialogue" with visitors to the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford. But it's not the first time the US artist has got people talking.
The BBCs Arts Correspondent Will Gompertz explains his controversial works.
Produced by Phoebe Frieze
-
09 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window