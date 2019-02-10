Glenn Close: 'The process was thrilling'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce on their film The Wife
Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce star in The Wife, a film which has earned the actress both an Oscar and Bafta nomination.
-
10 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-47193122/glenn-close-and-jonathan-pryce-on-their-film-the-wifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window