Baftas 2019 ceremony highlights
Bafta Film Awards 2019: Highlights from the ceremony

The Favourite dominated the Bafta film awards, picking up seven awards.

Among its haul were best actress for Olivia Colman and best supporting actress for Rachel Weisz.

Mexican film Roma won best film, while Rami Malek won best actor for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

  • 11 Feb 2019
