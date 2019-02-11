Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bafta Film Awards 2019: Highlights from the ceremony
The Favourite dominated the Bafta film awards, picking up seven awards.
Among its haul were best actress for Olivia Colman and best supporting actress for Rachel Weisz.
Mexican film Roma won best film, while Rami Malek won best actor for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.
In pictures: Baftas 2019 red carpet glamour
Bafta winner Wright talks about depression
