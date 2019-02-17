What's it really like to dress Kendall Jenner?
London Fashion Week: Meet the couple who dress the stars

Tickets to the Aadnevik show at London Fashion Week are highly sought after by stylists and celebrities alike.

The duo behind the label are husband and wife team Hila and Kristian Aadnevik.

Their brand is synonymous with red carpet glamour as they've dressed the likes of Madonna, Beyonce and Halle Berry.

