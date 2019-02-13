‘It’s been eight fantastic years’
Strictly Come Dancing: Pasha's Strictly highlights

Pasha Kovalev announced he is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after "eight fantastic years". The fan favourite has reached four finals, including winning the strictly crown in 2014 with Caroline Flack and reaching the last year's final with Ashley Roberts.

  • 13 Feb 2019