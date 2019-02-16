The Gompertz Guide to... Diane Arbus
Video

The Gompertz Guide to... Diane Arbus

More than 100 photographs by Diane Arbus are on display in Europe for the first time.

Known for documenting the different, the American photographer's wealthy parents had hoped she'd become a painter.

The BBCs Arts Editor Will Gompertz discusses Arbus' controversial work.

Diane Arbus: In The Beginning is at the Hayward Gallery until 6 May 2019.

