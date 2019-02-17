The boy who taught himself to play
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The boy who taught himself to play

Student Nuradean Arreythe loved classical music so much he taught himself how to play, even though he doesn’t read music or own a piano.

He practised on an old keyboard until it broke.

But even that hasn’t stopped him from playing where he can.

Produced and filmed by Rozina Sini and Kash Jones.

  • 17 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Giving a voice to my friend’s songs