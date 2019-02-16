Only Fools and Horses returns as a musical
Video

Only Fools and Horses: From Peckham to the West End

Long-running BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses is back – this time as a musical in London's West End.

It's co-written by comedian Paul Whitehouse, who also plays Grandad, and opens next week.

