Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dolly Parton: Women are 'making great progress'
As a stage version of her film 9 To 5 opens in London, Dolly Parton has said she is encouraged by the improvements in gender equality since it was released in cinemas in 1980.
But the country music legend says there's "still work to be done", especially on equal pay and sexual harassment.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin, she said she hoped the musical would be an opportunity to "bring the subject up again", and offered advice for anyone starting out in the industry.
-
18 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-47281446/dolly-parton-women-are-making-great-progressRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window