Women are 'making great progress'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dolly Parton: Women are 'making great progress'

As a stage version of her film 9 To 5 opens in London, the singer say she is encouraged by improvements in gender equality but there's "still work to be done".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Feb 2019