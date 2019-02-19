Media player
Hollywood hitmaker's fight for an Oscar
Thirty-one years ago Diane Warren scored her first Oscar nomination with Nothings Gonna Stop Us Now, from the movie Mannequin.
This year she's nominated for a 10th time in the original song category, with I'll Fight, a song she wrote for Jennifer Hudson which features in the documentary RBG.
Video journalist Alex Stanger.
19 Feb 2019
