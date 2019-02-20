Refugee boy stars in Oscar-nominated film
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Oscar-nominated film Capernaum, shows real people in Beirut

Zain was born in Syria and spent his childhood in the slums of Beirut.

The film's director, Nadine Labaki only wanted to work with real-life people and her film has now been nominated for an Oscar.

Zain has since been granted refugee status in Norway and has his own bed for the first time in his life.

  • 20 Feb 2019
Go to next video: Oscar best film category in 30 seconds