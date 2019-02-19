Karl Lagerfeld: Five things you should know
Karl Lagerfeld: Five things you need to know

Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died in Paris following a short illness.

He was the creative director of Chanel for 36 years, whilst simultaneously designing collections for multiple other fashion brands.

Here's five things you might not know about the designer.

  • 19 Feb 2019
