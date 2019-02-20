Marilyn Stafford: My memories of Einstein

Video

Marilyn Stafford, 93, is one of the great women pioneers of photo journalism. In her long career, she has photographed everything from refugees fleeing war in Algeria to models on the fashion catwalks of Paris and Milan. She also took portraits of such luminaries as Edith Piaf, Indira Gandhi and Albert Einstein.

Recalling her meeting with Albert Einstein, she told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "He was so gentle and kind. He made us very welcome. I went there with these documentary filmmakers who wanted him to speak out against the atom bomb and he did in the film."

She remembered that he also had a boyish curiosity over how a camera functioned.

