Is offensive fashion a deliberate design?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Are controversial adverts for fashion brands accident or design?

Various fashion brands have recently been at the centre of controversies after their products were deemed offensive.

Burberry had to apologise for a hoodie with a noose around the neck and Gucci withdrew one of their jumpers after it was criticised for resembling blackface.

But are they genuine accidents or part of a tactical marketing ploy to drive sales?

  • 23 Feb 2019