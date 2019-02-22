The other 'Oscars'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The other 'Oscars'

Ahead of Sunday's main event, we chat with Hollywood A-listers at the Oscar Wilde awards.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Feb 2019